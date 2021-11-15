The Resident season 5 episode 7 promo: Can AJ save his mother?

Tomorrow night’s The Resident season 5 episode 7 is right around the corner! This probably won’t be a surprise to a lot of people out there, but this is going to be emotional — very emotional. Why does this show keep taking a sledgehammer to our heart?

For some more on what we’re talking about here, just take a look at the promo below! In this, AJ reveals that his mother is dying and he doesn’t quite know what to do. His mother’s been sick for a good while; it’s one of the reasons why he didn’t leave with Mina. He’s still working to do whatever he can to save him, but is he running out of options? There’s just something about Conrad embracing him during the promo that gets us right in our core; AJ is not the sort of guy to accept a lot of affection, especially a hug from a one-time colleague.

Beyond just AJ’s story, there are some new interns arriving in this episode and there could easily be some drama that comes along with that. After all, one of these said interns is Trevor, Billie’s biological son. It feels easy to say that this could lead to a lot of difficulty around the hospital based on what we’ve seen for these two characters already. Who is to say exactly where some things could go over time here?

Oh, and of course then there are questions tied to Conrad Hawkins himself. After being a concierge doctor following the time jump, could he work his way back to Chastain? He may miss some of what comes with being there, but there’s no denying that his current gig allows him more time with his daughter.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 5 episode 7?

Share some more of your thoughts in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Fox.)

