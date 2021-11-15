Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: Will there be a Christmas episode?

We know that Grey’s Anatomy season 18 will be doing a holiday episode a little bit later this week; is there going to be a Christmas one later?

According to ABC, the answer to that is “yes.” A holiday-themed episode of the Ellen Pompeo series is set for Thursday, December 16, and the title for it appears to be “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear.” We think this is a part of the show’s concentrated effort this year to tell more uplifting, lighthearted stories; yes, we say this knowing full well that the most-recent crossover with Station 19 was somewhat of a downer; that was a specific situation since an actor was interested in moving on from the show.

In general, all of last season was depressing with the focus being on the pandemic; with that in mind, we’re hoping for something totally different that is cheerful, pleasant, and worthy of at least a few smiles. If we can get something like that to close out the first part of this season, we’ll be happy.

While we technically haven’t heard that the December 16 episode will be the winter finale, let’s go ahead and be honest about it for a moment; how can it not be the winter finale? It’s hard to imagine a world here where this is not closing out the first part of the season. After this episode, ABC has a couple of options: They could come back in January for a few episodes before going off for most of January, or they could opt to take an extended break following this episode until March. With the Winter Olympics taking up a huge chunk of the schedule in February, we have a hard time thinking that the network is going to want to air opposite that. Why deal with the hassle and the ratings drop-off?

