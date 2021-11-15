Halo teaser: Paramount+ shares look at TV series; premiere date hopes

If you love video-game adaptations, then you’ve probably had the Halo TV series on your radar for a good while now. The project was originally at Showtime, but shifted over some time back to the Paramount+ streaming service.

In the end, this feels like the right home for the show. It can appeal to a wide audience here, still have no content restrictions, and it gives Paramount a big-ticket project to appeal to young viewers. This is a streaming service still working to find itself; sure, it has all things Star Trek, but it needs more landmark originals. (It’s also trying to acquire viewers with Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883.)

The new teaser below doesn’t give a TON away about the show, save for a good look at Master Chief, who will be played by Orange is the New Black alum Pablo Schreiber. For people who haven’t played any Xbox games, there’s a chance they will immediately compare this show to The Mandalorian. They’re not the same thing, so go ahead and get that idea out of your head now.

We know that there was a time when a lot of people out there thumbed their noses at the idea of video-game adaptations; a lot of movies out there didn’t help that reputation. Yet, we do think that things are rapidly changing these days. While The Witcher had source material beyond the games, we think it’s a prime example of how a show can work to expand the universe and also be faithful to some of the games. Meanwhile, HBO is currently working on The Last of Us, an adaptation of the super-popular video games. There is so much potential in games to tell rich stories, and they are so popular that TV adaptations, if done right, can stand to make millions. As someone who played a number of Halo deathmatches in the past, let’s hope that this one is as good as it could be.

There’s no specific premiere date yet, but prepare for Halo to come in 2022. Our hope is for a summer/fall release; it doesn’t feel like it’s coming super-early in the year.

What do you most want to see on the upcoming Halo TV series?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







