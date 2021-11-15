Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 3 theories: Who’s behind the hotel?

We know that there are a number of different storylines at play entering Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 3; for now, though, we want to cast our focus on the hotel. What’s going on there? Not only that, but who is in charge? There are a few different things well worth discussing at present.

First and foremost, there is one thing that a lot of us can probably agree on — what’s happening with this hotel is rather horrific. Who would willingly operate such an establishment where you’re spying on women and trapping them in place?

If you watched episode 2 closely, it appeared as though the person who was behind the operation (or at least watching the female prisoner) was some sort of older male. This narrows down the field slightly. Olsen is one candidate. He’s the super-wealthy man in Iron Lake who allowed his helicopter to be used during episode 2. This is someone who clearly revels in the optics of being somewhat “helpful,” even if that is not actually the case.

Another one we’re thinking about here is Kurt Caldwell, Matt’s father and a guy who just showed up to encourage Angela and the team to continue the search through the night. We know that Clancy Brown is a particularly big name so odds are, he has an enormous role to play in the story. Also, fathers and sons seems to be one of the central themes of New Blood. We know that Matt was a particularly despicable dude; what will surprise us about the father the more we learn? You could argue that he is using his trucking business to traffic some of these women who end up missing around town.

What do you think we’re going to see with this hotel moving into Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 3?

