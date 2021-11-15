The Morning Show season 2 finale spoilers: What’s next for Laura, Bradley

The Morning Show season 2 episode 10 is going to be the big finale on Apple TV+ this Friday — so what can you expect? In terms of the future of TMS, time will tell as we see the revolving door of stories play out. Characters will find jobs and relationships in jeopardy — there is also no season 3 renewal as of yet. Are we going to have a big cliffhanger coming up? We have to be prepared for it.

One of the most interesting storylines in the finale revolves around Bradley and Laura’s relationship — it has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the season! It’s developed so much since Julianna Margulies first came on board, and there is so much more that could be coming.

Could we see Laura back for a potential season 3? That remains to be seen, but Margulies makes it clear to The Hollywood Reporter that she is happy to keep exploring this relationship:

I don’t think Laura thought the relationship with Bradley was going to go much further after [their first kiss]. That it does is a bonus. But I think, as it goes further, it becomes much more intellectually intimate because Bradley starts to show all her wounds. She’s a wounded animal and I think Laura is very good at licking those wounds because she is a caretaker. But she’s also very good at knowing boundaries. So it’s a really gentle sort of dance that she does with Bradley. I love their relationship, I really do. I don’t know where it’s going to go [beyond season two], but I really love their relationship and I think that even the little bit that you saw will change Bradley, whether or not Bradley is with her or not.

We hope that there’s something more, mostly because both professionally and personally, Laura brings a dimension to the show that wasn’t there previously. Also, the more foils we have, the better the show will be!

