Succession season 3 episode 5: Did Shiv work out a deal with Sandi?

Tonight on Succession season 3 episode 5, there was a great deal of hype all about one key subject: The shareholder meeting.

So was there a deal? For a good chunk of an episode, we were waiting to see if something would happen with Sandy, Stewy, and Logan Roy. Yet, there were a few different things that got in the way — with Logan’s condition being at the top of the list.

As we learned during the episode tonight, Logan had a UTI and without education, he spent a good chunk of the episode rambling incoherently. It wasn’t clear if he wanted to accept or decline the deal with Sandy — or maybe it was?

Here’s the thing — this episode was really Shiv’s time to shine. When everyone else was flailing due to Logan’s condition she opted to save the deal, running to Sandi and offering her more of a seat at the table. It’s something she claimed she could sell to Logan, with the same being said for working to save the deal altogether. It was a difficult thing to pull off but in the end, she did. There was a deal formally struck without Logan’s involvement at all.

As for what else is going on in this episode, let’s just say Greg is thinking about suing Greenpeace, Connor lied his way to a promotion, and Kendall tried to storm on stage for his own benefit. All of this is messy and yet in the end, Shiv got a seat on the board.

What did you think about the events of Succession season 3 episode 5?

