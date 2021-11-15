Who is John Prine? Yellowstone season 4 airs title card tribute

Who is John Prine? At the end of Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 tonight, there was a title card tribute to the man. We’ll take you through who he is today, plus what he meant to the world of the Paramount Network series at large.

The first thing that we should say here is that Prine’s contributions go FAR beyond just a singular TV show. He was a well-known American country folk singer and composer, and much of his music is perfectly in vein with what Yellowstone represents. We can foresee a number of characters on the show listening to him for decades on end, as he would capture the aesthetic of this world and the people who would live in it. Prine performed in the past around the Yellowstone area, even if he has not made an appearance on the fictional show itself.

With that being said, Yellowstone did pay tribute to Prine at the end of the episode, playing his track “Caravan of Fools” over the closing sequence. (See the Twitter post at the bottom of this article.) We know that this show has a tendency to incorporate music almost as its own character; it tells a story through sound, and often reflects the mood and emotion of the people on-screen.

For those who aren’t aware, title card tributes are one of the best ways that a show can honor someone who they care about greatly. These live on in subsequent play-throughs, enabling fans all over the world to get to know someone greater. They lead to searches online, including what you may have done to get to this particular article. Prine passed away in April 2020 due to complications caused by the global pandemic; he is one of many extraordinarily gifted people that we lost during an extremely difficult period in history.

We appreciate so much Yellowstone using the end of their episodes to honor those loved by the cast, crew, and also viewers at home. They did this during the two-hour premiere, and we applaud it happening all over again tonight.

Our thoughts go out to John Prine’s family and loved ones as they continue to mourn his departure. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

And we'll end the episode with John Prine's "Caravan Of Fools." #YellowstoneTV — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) November 15, 2021

