Dancing with the Stars 30: Will Melora Hardin, Cody Rigsby make finale?

Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode is poised to be the most important ones of the season; it’s impossible for it not to be! Whatever happens tonight will carry into the finale, and this is one of the most competitive seasons yet when it comes to performers.

So who has to be the current favorite? At the moment, we tend to think Amanda Kloots is at the top; she’s never been in danger and beyond just that, has consistently delivered on a number of excellent routines. Meanwhile, Cody Rigsby and Iman Shumpert may be somewhere behind her. Neither one of them has ever been in the bottom and at this point, we tend to think that means something.

As for who that leaves in danger, we’re looking at Melora Hardin, JoJo Siwa, and Suni Lee. Ironically, these three are all better dancers than Cody and Iman, but they haven’t seemingly had the same fan support. One of the three will likely go before the finale and at the moment, we’re the most concerned for Melora. She’s been in the bottom a couple of times and at this point, you have to accept that the public vote is what it is.

What we’re hoping for tonight is a compelling number of routines, some meaningful moments, and also a result that has people talking. This show needs to have an incredible winner! It’s been fun, but also polarizing here and there thanks to some production miscues and perhaps an overabundance on themes. Sometimes, they’ve gotten in the way of allowing the celebrities to tell some of their individual stories.

