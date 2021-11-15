Yellowstone season 4: Could Jimmy star in Four Sixes (‘6666’) spin-off?

Tonight on Yellowstone season 4, we got a few hints dropped as to what the next spin-off could be — one about the Four Sixes. Or, 6666; it all depends on what you want to call it.

We heard a while back that there was a show potentially in the works here from Taylor Sheridan, which is another attempt to give this franchise all the more value at the Paramount+ streaming service. Now, we’ve gotten a slightly better sense as to how this world could be introduced.

The Four Sixes is another ranch out there in the world, and it’s one that Jimmy himself seems to be heading to at this point. Remember that John Dutton sent him away, the result of him breaking the word that he gave Kevin Costner’s character in the past. John has mentioned that he could someday return, but there is no immediate timetable to this at the moment.

What we could see Yellowstone doing in the weeks/months to come is use the Jimmy character to offer up a slight introduction to this world, which the other ranchers describe as brutal and intense. Then, you can bring him back to the flagship show before eventually teeing up a new show all about that ranch. It at least feels like a viable possibility, though we think there needs to be a concentrated effort made here in order to ensure that this show feels different from what we have already.

For the time being, we don’t want to get TOO far ahead of ourselves. Just remember for the time being that there is another spin-off of sorts coming in 1883. This is a prequel that will show you more of how the Dutton family first came to be in Montana in the first place.

