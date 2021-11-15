Legacies season 4 episode 7 spoilers: The Hope problem persists!

Legacies season 4 episode 7 is going to be airing on The CW come December 2, and we know there’s going to be a lot to address. How can there not be? We’re talking here about a storyline where Hope’s future is still in a difficult, unpredictable spot. She’s full tribid, after all, and that means a lot of her humanity is gone.

Do her friends still believe in her? Sure, but they’re facing an enormous obstacle in front of them that they don’t know how to fix. Nobody really does, but that doesn’t mean anyone will give up!

Episode 7 is fittingly titled “Someplace Far Away from All This Violence,” which we’re sure a TON of people would love to be at this point. The synopsis below gives you more insight all about what’s coming:

PROMISES, PROMISES – The Super Squad continues to work on helping Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), much to her dismay. MG (Quincy Fouse) makes a last-ditch effort at helping the Super Squad, but things do not go as he had planned. Meanwhile, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) searches for answers as Josie (Kaylee Bryant) goes to extreme measures. Aria Shaghasemi, Matthew Davis, Chris Lee, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star. America Young directed the episode written by Jose Molina & Hannah Rosner and directed by Barbara Brown (#403). Original airdate 12/2/2021.

Is Josie going to “extreme measures” in order to help Hope? That’s possible, and we certainly think that she’s going to be a key cog in everything we see from here on out. Remember that even with Alaric’s life on the line, she still seems as focused on Hope as anything else. That’s a metaphorical flame that may not be burning out anytime soon. (Notice that this synopsis doesn’t give you any clues at all about Alaric’s condition; that is almost certainly intentional.)

