Power Book II: Ghost season 2: Who could be coming for Tariq next?

In just one week’s time, the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale is poised to air on Starz — and yea, it’s easy to be excited for it. How could we not be? Season 1 ended in such a way where we’re very much left to wonder what will happen next for Tariq, especially since he’s got another murder on his hands.

For the bulk of season 1, most of the story was geared around the death of James St. Patrick. Now, it is the death of Jabari that could loom large. Maybe Michael Rainey Jr.’s character won’t be the first person who is thought of as a person of interest here, but could that change over time? There is a reasonable chance of that…

We know that there could always be law-enforcement threats for Tariq, and then there are also people like Cane who have a serious ax to grind with him courtesy of the past. For season 2, we’d go ahead and throw Carrie into the mix.

Is Carrie an imposing threat on paper? She may not appear to be, but consider legal history and what she knows about Tariq already. She also was more aware of what Jabari was up to than a lot of other characters so with that in mind, she may be able to put two and two together. She’s highly intelligent and if she connects with the right people, all of this could spell out BAD news for Tariq. It may be a slow burn, but you can’t forget about her.

