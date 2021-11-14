Grantchester season 6 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Geordie is implicated!

As you prepare for Grantchester season 6 episode 8 on PBS next week, there are a number of things to keep in mind. This may be, after all, the most important episodes in quite some time! This is the epic finale, and this time around, Geordie could find himself in the middle of an investigation! Typically he’s the one doing the investigation, so what’s going to happen when the tables are somewhat turned?

Well, for starters, he may end up being a little bit more reliant on Will than ever before. The synopsis below for Grantchester season 6 episode 8 has some more details:

When a successful music producer is murdered, Geordie finds himself implicated in the investigation, and forced to consider whether his army buddy Johnny could be the killer.

Of course, on the surface it feels like the pressure is going to be on here, but we have a VERY hard time imagining that Geordie is somehow involved in a murder. Instead, he may need to ask some key questions about Johnny; it’s either that or someone could be setting him up. Both of these things are valuable to consider for the time being!

One thing that we do expect by the end of the episode is a modest amount of closure. While we know that a season 7 has been ordered already by ITV in the UK, Grantchester is not one of those shows that tends to rely on jaw-dropping cliffhangers. This is a show that relies more so on aesthetics, nostalgia, good humdingers, and a little bit of escapism. They do love their surprises, but more often than not you see them in the middle of cases as opposed to at the end of their episodes.

