Mayor of Kingtown season 1 episode 2 air date: Where to watch, stream

After tonight’s debut on the Paramount Network, where can you find Mayor of Kingstown episode 2? When can you watch it?

The first thing we should note here is rather simple: If you’ve got Paramount+, you’ve already got an opportunity to stream the show! It second episode, titled “The End Begins,” is already available online. If you do want to watch it on television, meanwhile, you’ll have to wait a little while longer. Episode 2 is currently set to air next Sunday following Yellowstone season 4 episode 4. It is not going to be a permanent thing to have the Jeremy Renner series from Taylor Sheridan air on the network; instead, this is what Paramount is doing to convince people to subscribe to the streaming service. Mayor of Kingstown is an intense, big-budget project and it’s one of the things that Paramount+ is banking on to turn themselves into a destination for premium content. Another one is the Yellowstone prequel 1883, which we will have an opportunity to discuss a little further over the coming weeks.

Do you want some more details now as to where the story is going into episode 2? Then we suggest that you check out the synopsis below:

Local gang leader, Bunny is upset when one of his guys gets taken off the yard. Mike brokers a deal, and is later visited by two FBI agents whom Mitch worked for. Milo has instructions for Josef on how to get closer to Mike.

Will this show be the big-ticket hit Paramount wants it to be? It’s still FAR too early to know for sure on that. However, we do think that it’s going to get a lot of opportunities in the early going. If the quality is there, we have a LOT of confidence that it will be around for the long-term.

