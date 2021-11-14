Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone? Is Jimmy gone from the ranch?

Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone? As we get into season 4 episode 3, it is fair to wonder about Jimmy’s future.

Near the end of the two-episode premiere event last week, we saw John Dutton make the move to send the character away from the ranch. What was the reasoning there? It has a lot to do with Jimmy breaking his word and continuing to take part in rodeo-related activities. We understand his struggle, given that this is one of the few things in the world that he’s felt reasonably passionate about. Yet, it doesn’t matter in that rules are rules, and John stuck his neck out and paid a lot of hospital bills to ensure that Jimmy would come back on board and fulfill his duties.

The good news is that White is still going to be a part of the show; there is zero evidence at the time of this writing that the actor is leaving the series. What we’re going to see for him moving forward is perhaps a journey of self-discovery. If he wants to be a part of the ranch again he may need to determine what his life is without the rodeo; or, at the very least how to ensure that he can earn back the trust of John and the rest of the Duttons. We don’t expect a resolution to come with all of this immediately; as a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if it does get tied up.

Ultimately, we think the storyline with Jimmy is something that people face at real-life ranches all of the time: What do they want out of their life and their career? Do you want to keep chasing the big dream, even if it comes at a great cost to your physical health? Or, do you settle for something more comfortable, where you have love around you but maybe less ambition?

We’ll see what happens tonight; come back for even more updates!

