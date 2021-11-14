BMF season 1 episode 8 (finale) promo: ‘The King of Detroit’

Curious to learn a little something more about BMF season 1 episode 8? Let’s just say to prepare for an epic finale like no other!

“The King of Detroit” could be the story where everything comes together. Of course, it could also showcase more conflict and stakes than ever before. In the promo below, you can see Meech challenge Terry on his commitment — is he too hesitant in some of his actions? Should he be more proactive in his pursuit of results?

Of course, there’s another big question to wonder about Meech: Has he gone too far already? Those close to him don’t recognize him anymore, and there’s a little bit of Breaking Bad with him at this point. He’s great at what he does, but perhaps too good. You can’t live in two different worlds at once; if he wants to be BMF, then he has to prepare to lose a lot of what he once had.

Beyond family, there are other conflicts that are present for these two guys in this final episode: Think in terms of potential arrests, character deaths, and tests as to what the future of the operation will look like.

In going back to the title for the finale, it’s important to remember that there are a lot of great things that come with being King. However, at the same time there are some major disadvantages. Take, for example, the near-constant list of people who are waiting to dethrone you at just about every moment. You better be prepared for that since otherwise, you could be experiencing more peril than you’d possibly know what to do with.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to BMF right now, including some talk on a possible cliffhanger

What do you most want to see when it comes to BMF season 1 episode 8?

How do you imagine that this season is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we want you to stay up to date. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







