Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 2022 return date hopes on HBO

After tonight’s big season 8 finale, do you want to know the 2022 return date for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver? If so, we’re more than happy to help!

Of course, the bad news is that tonight’s new episode is probably going to be the last one for a good while — think in terms of the next few months. Why does this show take such long hiatuses? There are a lot of different ways to answer that question, but the simplest answer is that the writers here operate differently from the standard late-night show. There are no traditional monologues or celebrity interviews here; everything is so much more scripted and detailed. There’s a significant amount of research that goes into the main segments, and that forces this show to be an extensive undertaking behind the scenes.

In the end, everyone deserves a chance here to recharge their batteries.

So when will Last Week Tonight be back on the air? There’s no formal return date yet, but typically, it comes back in the middle of February and runs for 30 episodes. The series has already been renewed through at least 2023, so you don’t have to worry about any sort of final-season talk as of yet.

Meanwhile, you should also note that Last Week Tonight should not have its premiere date impacted by the Winter Olympics or any sort of major awards shows. We do think that it could premiere a little later than usual on February 20, but that’s mostly because there is one particular TV event that HBO may want to steer clear of: The Super Bowl. Typically, the NFL championship game airs earlier in the month, but it’s been pushed back to February 13 due to the longer season.

Odds are, a formal premiere date will be announced early next year — we’ll have more on that soon enough!

