Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we have an answer to that question — but also a larger look at what the future is going to hold here.

So where do we kick things off at the moment? Let’s start by sharing the bad news — alas, there is no installment on the air tonight. This is one of the first major hiatuses of the season, and we’re left waiting until Sunday, November 21 to see what’s next. We hope that there’s an episode well worth the hype here; personally, “Sundown” looks intriguing for a couple of different reasons. For starters, it could be a big action-heavy piece for Rountree, who tends to shine with this sort of material. It could also show more of what Sam Hanna can do strategically behind the scenes.

For a few more details right now, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Sundown” – Sam negotiates and Rountree goes undercover, when a man takes a busload of hostages and threatens to blow it up unless his daughter’s war crimes are posthumously cleared, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

So could there be some long-term implications for this particular story? We can’t rule anything out here; as a matter of fact, we would probably be foolish to assume one thing or another. (With that being said, we would personally like to see some lingering plots threads be revisited fairly soon — take, for example, Kensi’s archenemy Kessler.)

There is no evidence at the moment that “Sundown” is going to be the final episode of 2021. With that in mind, we’re moving forward with the assumption that other great stuff will be coming up!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 6?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







