The Rookie season 4 episode 8 return date for Nathan Fillion, cast

Following tonight’s big hour, are you interested in learning The Rookie season 4 episode 8 return date? What about some more details on what lies ahead?

The first order of business here is sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode of the show next week. Not only that, but there isn’t a new episode the week after, either. The folks over at ABC are making us get on the other side of Thanksgiving and then some before bringing back the Nathan Fillion drama on the air.

According to The Futon Critic, the next new episode of the show is coming on Sunday, December 5 — they are also noting that the title for this episode is “Hit and Run.” Because we are still so far away from this story airing, we are unfortunately in a position where there aren’t too many details out there as to what lies ahead. There may be one or two episodes airing in the month of December, but we’re not expecting too much more than that.

Schedule-wise, we’d say to go ahead and prepare for things to get rather weird for The Rookie over the next few months. Maybe there can be a couple new episodes airing in January, but after that the Sunday lineup is going to be chaos for a good while. First, you’ve got the NFL Playoffs; then, you’ve the Grammys, the Super Bowl, the Oscars, and the Winter Olympics all happening. This will create an incredibly-crowded field and we’ll probably see most of February go by without new episodes. This is always subject to change, but we think it’s best to prepare for a substantial hiatus long in advance here. Rest assured, though, that there is a LOT more coming still this season — and we’re also hoping for plenty of surprises.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Rookie

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 episode 8?

Are you bummed to be waiting a while to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







