Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to hand down an answer to that question. To go along with that, we’ll also dive more into what is going to be coming up soon!

Ultimately, we’re not going to make you wait long to give you some good news: There will be an installment on the air tonight. This is one entitled “Fire Fight” that is coming on at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and it’s going to pick up almost immediately where episode 6 left off. The house explosion will be the impetus for everything that is coming up next, and we’re going to see Nolan in a pretty terrible spot as eventually, he finds himself captured! You can see a little bit more about that in the promo below — it’s a horrible spot for him to be in and while we’d like to assume he’ll make it out in one piece, there are still consequences that could come his way.

Given both the title of this episode and also the recent promotion of Jenna Dewan to series regular, we tend to believe that there’s going to be some big stuff coming for Bailey as a character. For a few more details, check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Fire Fight” – In the aftermath of Fred’s house explosion, Officer Nolan and Bailey discover there’s more to Fred’s death than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Officer Bradford demand a treasure hunt rematch and enlist Officer Grey to help set the terms to a new bet, all while they arrest a series of wealthy female criminals. Elsewhere, Wesley struggles to keep it together under the pressure of his debt to Elijah on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, NOV. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The one bit of bad news that we have to report is that “Fire Fight” may be the last episode of the month; it’s not the final one of the year, though, as there are some other stories coming around the bend that are worthy of some excitement.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 episode 7?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







