Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: Should Joe Hill return again?

On this past episode of Blue Bloods season 12, we had a chance to see the first appearance this fall from Joe Hill. It proved once again to be dynamic, mostly because we were reminded of the devotion he has for his family, but then also his tendency to color outside the lines here and there. Ultimately, he had a few tense conversations with Frank and moving forward, we imagine that there will still continue to be a push and pull. He is a part of this family, but he’s still very much his own guy.

So have we seen the last of Will Hochman this season? While nothing is altogether confirmed at the moment, it does feel like there’s a reasonably good chance of it. We’ve heard from the producers in the past that they love having the Joe character around; yet, they also have to balance him out with other people. Because the show already has Frank, Jamie, Erin, Danny, and Eddie as primary characters, that’s a lot of metaphorical mouths to feed. There are typically 3-4 primary story arcs an episode as it is, and having Joe around too much could upset the show’s balance. Remember that there are other supporting characters to manage in between Anthony, Baez, Frank’s advisers, and even Danny’s son Sean. If Nicky ever returns, that is someone else to think about.

Our hope, at least for now, is that we can get at least a couple more Joe episodes this season. We think he’s a great character to revisit a few times a year, especially if the show wants to go in more of an action-heavy direction.

For now, just know that there’s another episode airing on Friday entitled “USA Today.” Hopefully, we’ll be able to dive more into it over the next few days.

Do you think we will see Joe Hill again on Blue Bloods season 12?

