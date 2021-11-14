SEAL Team season 5 episode 8: What’s next for Jason, Mandy, others?

As we prepare for SEAL Team season 5 episode 8 on Paramount+, are relationships going to be front and center?

There was so much that was exciting about this weekend’s episode, mostly from the vantage point of relationships. Jason and Mandy, for example, seem to be closer to something a little more defined. David Boreanaz’s character is being forced to confront some of his feelings for her, and we’re honestly happy that we’ve seen Jessica Pare on the show for more than one episode at this point.

Will we continue to see her? Given that Jason called her up at the end of episode 7, we’re hopeful. Yet, we don’t want to say for certain that we’re just going to have more romance between these two and nothing else. We know that there are trust issues between some other people within Bravo and Mandy, and these may need to be worked out at some point. Otherwise, there could be more problems coming before the season comes to a close.

So what else could we be seeing within this upcoming episode? We could see more of Sonny trying to make things work with Hannah, especially if she does decide to move out to where he is. The two can co-parent and have something more akin to a traditional family, but we’re still not altogether sure that it would last. We do think that Sonny cares about Hannah; yet, at the same time he cares about Davis more than anyone else. This could always be a complication and we hope that he really thinks hard about everything going on in his heart; it would be really hard on Hannah if she was to relocate for him, only for him to break up with her later.

There’s still a good bit of season 5 still to come; with that, there’s plenty of potential for things to shift and change.

