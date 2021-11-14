Call the Midwife season 11 premiere date: When will it air on PBS?

Following the big, emotional finale tonight on PBS, why not go ahead and discuss all things tied to Call the Midwife season 11?

There are a few different things to talk through within this piece, but we should kick things off with the following: There IS going to be another season coming down the road! We should actually point out that the series has already been renewed all the way through season 13, so there’s no reason to sit here and be concerned over the long-term future.

What’s also exciting is that the entirety of season 11 has already been filmed! The show was able to get back to more of a standard production schedule this year thanks to proper virus precautions being put into place. There is going to be a traditional Christmas Special, and then a number of new episodes coming on the other side of that.

So when will the standard episodes premiere? This is where things get a little more uncertain. We can assume that BBC One will want to put the show on the air in the winter, which is something that they did often in pre-pandemic times. Meanwhile, PBS traditionally aired new episodes in the spring. The ball will ultimately be in their court when it comes to when they want the show back.

As for what you can expect to see content-wise from Call the Midwife when it returns, we don’t think that the writers are out to reinvent the wheel here. The goal will likely be to continue to give us interesting, meaningful stories that test all of these characters in different ways. We want to see new episodes that make us emotional, both in happy and sad ways.

