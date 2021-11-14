Showtrial season 1 episode 4 spoilers: The last before the finale!

There are a few different things worth noting as we prepare for Showtrial season 1 episode 4. Where do we begin? Well, the simplest answer is by noting that this is the penultimate episode! The first three installments have all been working to get us closer to the actual trial and now, said trial is finally here. It’s going to be bold, dramatic, and we’d be shocked if it’s fully wrapped up within this singular hour of TV.

So what is the goal of the prosecution team at the moment? Well, they are trying their best to prove that Talitha and Dhillon murdered Hannah Ellis together; however, doing that is not going to be easy. There’s the presentation of evidence, getting the right witnesses on the stand, and also some important debates as to when to make some of their big swings. Trials are often about strategy, and understanding when the right time is for you to make your move.

Want to get a few more details now? Then go ahead and check out the full Showtrial season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

The trial everyone has been waiting for begins and Cleo (Tracy Ifeachor) must try and mitigate the forensic and witness evidence quickly stacking up against her client.

Meanwhile, a revelation from a witness damages Dhillon’s (Joseph Payne) case and makes Meera (Lolita Chakrabarti) look at her son in a new light.

Questions over the admissibility of evidence cause clashes between the legal teams, and as tensions rise, Cleo and Damian (James Frain) fall out over whether or not to call Talitha (Celine Buckens) as a witness.

Odds are, this episode is going to end with something huge — and it’s also probably going to set the stage dramatically for something else big in the finale. Prepare accordingly!

