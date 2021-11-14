Tonight’s Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 2 wasted little time unveiling its biggest surprise yet: Hannah McKay is dead. We knew that Yvonne Strahovski wasn’t going to be appearing on the show and yet now, why understand more of why that was.

Near the beginning of episode 2, Dexter’s son Harrison revealed that Hannah died three years ago, and as the result of pancreatic cancer. For someone who made a habit of killing people in her past, there is a lot of irony here to the fact that she died in a way similar to so many other people out there. Hannah’s death led to Harrison finding the letter and, as a result of that, he started to track Dexter down. After he was shipped off to Miami to be in the foster system, he eventually decided that he was going to visit where Dexter was in Oregon — remember the lumberjack days? He wasn’t there and after that, he had to start looking more for Jim Lindsay. A rogue picture of him bowling in Iron Lake was the clue Harrison needed to find him.

Was it the right move for Dexter: New Blood to kill Hannah off? We’ll argue so for one reason and one reason only: There is no real room for her in this story. If she was alive, there would be less of a reason for Harrison to track Dexter down. It needed to happen, and honestly, Strahovski is also busy in between The Handmaid’s Tale and other projects.

Of course, we should note that we want to see some other Dexter alum show up on New Blood down the road.

