Is Kate McKinnon leaving Saturday Night Live? We know that there have been plenty of questions over her MIA status for weeks. We keep hoping that the longtime cast member is going to be popping back up but, unfortunately, it hasn’t happened.

So are we going to have a chance to see Kate back on the show soon? It honestly all depends on her filming schedule. We know that Kate is not leaving the show, or at least not this season. She’s just been working on a Joe Exotic project that has been keeping her away, and it’s being filmed in a way that makes it impossible for her to do both around the clock. This is a little different from Kenan Thompson, who has been able to work both on the sketch show and his sitcom Kenan at once.

The biggest bummer, at least right now, is that there is no specific return date for Kate on SNL at the moment; our hope, of course, is that she will return before the end of the year. We do think that her first show back is when we’ll get a ton of her most-popular characters all at once; think in terms of one of her best Weekend Update characters, the alien abduction sketch, and maybe even Last Call, which she does alongside Kenan and the show’s host.

Ultimately, SNL does eventually need more of Kate McKinnon on the show — she’s arguably one of the most famous cast members on the show at the moment. She also has a large arsenal of impressions and sketches she can pull out at almost any time.

Even if it stinks to have episodes of SNL without Kate on board, if this is the way to keep her around for a long time, we’re ultimately all for it!

