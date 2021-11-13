This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Will Gregory return?

We’ve heard now that This Is Us season 6 will be premiering on January 4 — with that in mind, let’s transition over to a talk about familiar faces.

Will Gregory return? We’ve made our love of this character over the years no secret, and there is absolutely a lot to adore about what Timothy Omundson brings to the table here. This is a guy who is so inspiring, and we love him in the role of Kate’s crotchety neighbor-turned Friend. He may not be the cornerstone of the series, but we love watching his journey — the story of Gregory in some ways parallels where Timothy is as an actor following his stroke.

Yet, for the time being, everything is up in the air regarding Gregory and This Is Us. Speaking to TVLine in an interview promoting Psych 3: This Is Gus, here is some of what Omundson had to say:

I’ve not yet actually heard if I’m going to be in the season yet. I was texting with Mr. [Dan] Fogelman, and he said that, mostly, they’re always looking for a place for the grumpy neighbor. But at this point, I don’t know if I’m going to be in it. I certainly hope to be, but I don’t want to be too greedy. I’m so grateful for what Dan has given me, because of our relationship on Galavant [which Fogelman created]. Dan, in a sense, gave me my career back [with This Is Us], because that was really one of the first times I was in a more straight role, less a comedy thing like Psych. And for Dan to take that chance on me, when I was still not in good shape physically…. Even learning lines now is still pretty difficult for me now, but I feel like each time I was able to be on This Is Us, my work got a little bit better, I felt a little more grounded, and a little more back to my old self, slightly. And then with This Is Gus, I felt a bigger jump physically, where it felt like it’s the first time I wasn’t walking around in a suit of armor.

Given how far along This Is Us has to be right now in production, odds are you won’t see Gregory in at least the first several episodes of the season. We’ll have to wait and see just where things go from there.

