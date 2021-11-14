All American season 4 episode 4 promo: Spencer’s internal struggle

Monday night’s All American season 4 episode 4 will be, to the surprise of no one, critical. It’s hard for it not to be, all things considered. Just think about what Spencer is looking at in terms of his future!

Does he have a football future ahead of him? There does seem to be a pretty clear way for him to move forward into this collegiately, but at the same time, something may not feel right. Is this the only option that he’s got? What else can he do? He’s got one of the biggest football games of his life ahead of him and there’s a LOT that he has on his mind.

Ultimately, we do think that as Spencer gets closer to college, he’s going to learn more of another dark side of athletics. The college ranks are different than high school, mostly in that there is so much money present around just about every corner. Everyone is going to want something of you so with that in mind, you have to be prepared that you’re going to be used. Maybe it’s to improve someone else’s self-image, or maybe it’s just for dollars and cents.

If you haven’t seen the full synopsis for this episode below, it has more insight on what lies ahead:

THE UNKNOWN – With the All-American game approaching Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is feeling uneasy until an old friend says something to him that makes everything suddenly click. Olivia (Samantha Logan) applies for a coveted summer internship with the L.A. Tribune Online, but her test assignment takes a different turn than what they asked for. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) questions why no one sees him as great and the answer he gets takes him by surprise. Coop (Bre-Z) feels betrayed by Layla (Greta Onieogou) when she learns Layla is looking for a new artist and makes some hurtful accusations. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) discusses a new opportunity with Laura (Monet Mazur) that might just be too good to turn down. Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by John A. Norris (#404). Original airdate 11/15/2021.

