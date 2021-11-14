Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Is there any redemption?

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 3 is coming to Showtime in one week’s time; so what can you expect from “Smoke Signals”?

From the outside looking in, the #1 thing that we can say about this story is rather simple: It’s going to be complicated. Since his arrival in Iron Lake, New York, Dexter Morgan found a way to carve out a new life for himself as Jim Lindsay. That included a new job, a girlfriend who is the Chief of Police, and also a way to be totally incognito. Nobody in town seems to suspect anything from Dexter and for the time being, there’s a lot to celebrate with that.

Where things get messy here is rather twofold: It’s the combination of him killing Matt Caldwell and then also the arrival of his son Harrison to town. If he was facing just one of those two problems, we do tend to think he’d be able to handle it. It’s a little bit different when he is facing both at once and they constantly intersect with one another!

To get a few specifics on the problems ahead for Dexter, check out the Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

The investigation that Dexter has caused is making it difficult for him to make things right with Harrison, who has made a name for himself at school as a member of the wrestling team.

We’ll wait and see how some of this story plays out, but there is one question we’re really left to wonder: Is it a good idea for his son to be taking part of a violent activity? Maybe he’s totally fine, but it’s not like Harrison has lived some well-adjusted life here.

