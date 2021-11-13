The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Nayte meets Michelle Young’s friends

Tuesday night’s The Bachelorette episode 5 is going to be a big one for a number of different reasons. For starters, Michelle Young is now off in her home state of Minnesota! Not only that, but she’s also going to be spending time with some of her friends in real life.

This also brings us to the recipient of a one-on-one date here in Nayte. One of the things that we know about him is that he’s very-much confident, and that is often not a bad thing. We think that when you’re on a show like this, it’s good that you don’t feel insecure about some of the other people and relationships that are around you.

However, when confidence starts to be seen as cockiness, that is where some problems start to emerge. Is Nayte cocky? We’re honestly not sure, but Chris S. absolutely thinks that he is. That caused conflict last week and in the sneak peek below, Nayte talks about the situation to some of Michelle’s friends. He even admits that he talked openly about getting a one-on-one date at some point this season.

Is this something that will come across as a red flag? We don’t honestly think so. From our vantage point, this is just Nayte expressing that he thinks his relationship with Michelle is strong and he should honestly feel that way. He’s been a favorite for most of the season! Yet, we can’t be altogether shocked that producers are going to try and create an intense, “dramatic” situation somewhere — even if this isn’t that big of a deal.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now, including other details on where things are going from here

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates on the way right now and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Good friends support you. GREAT friends ask the tough questions. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/rAHNb2zbJU — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) November 13, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







