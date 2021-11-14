BMF season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Is a big cliffhanger coming?

Next weekend on BMF season 1 episode 8, we hope you’re ready for just about anything. After all, the big finale is coming soon! This is an episode entitled “The King of Detroit,” and you better go ahead and believe that things are about to get crazy.

Curious to get a few more details all about that? Then check out the synopsis: “In an effort to expand into new territory, Meech discovers a disturbing alliance then hatches a plan to eliminate the threat; Terry is forced to make a life-altering decision.”

This is easily the sort of synopsis that makes you think almost right away that not everything is going to be tied up in a neat little bow. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what star Russell Hornsby had to say on the subject:

When you’re dealing with success, opportunity, and money in a life of crime, you lose people. And you lose people that you love. I think that’s part of the pain and cost of being in the street game. It is going to be a great finale. I don’t think everything is going to tie up in a nice bow. It definitely leaves it open for Season 2.

So rest assured, very little will be tied up in the finale — but since we already know that there are more episodes coming, this should not really be all that much of a cause for concern. We’ll have to see just how long that wait is, and exactly what they choose to leave us on.

In the end, though, we’ve learned a lot about the ambition of Meech and Terry so far in BMF; we just have to gear up now for what some of the consequences are going to be of their actions.

