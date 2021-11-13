Okieriete Onaodowan leaving Station 19, Dean Miller; watch his goodbye

If you have not heard the news just yet, Okieriete Onaodowan is leaving Station 19 and his character of Dean Miller. What happened on Thursday’s crossover is emotional and still difficult to process — Dean’s death will create huge shockwaves in the firehouse, and as an actor Oak was beloved among many of the cast and crew. You can get a great sense of that from a lot of the love they have shared his way on social media after the fact.

Just in case you’re wanting an even better sense of how loved Oak is, just take a look at the Twitter post from Jason George below! In this, you can see the actor’s final moments on set as he is applauded by the crew and even gifted a fire helmet with a fancy red bow on top. Oak takes in all of the love, and it’s a really joyous moment for everyone involved. We have to imagine that it was heavy for everyone to film a death scene — while you may understand that it’s fictional, you are saying goodbye to a friend. This is someone you spend a lot of time with even when you’re not filming! They won’t be there anymore and you have to say goodbye.

Of course, the show will go on and we have a good feeling that there’s a lot of drama around the bend. Our hope is that moving forward, we’re going to be seeing Pru around still, though there may be some contention as to who gets to have custody of them. There will be some mourning, but eventually we’ll see the characters start to move forward. This is a long season, after all, and we’re hoping that there are going to be chances for other twists and turns along the way.

Also, we know that the producers probably won’t want to make the entire season egregiously sad.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Station 19 and where things will go from here

Are you going to miss Okieriete Onaodowan on Station 19 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around —

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







