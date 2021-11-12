Station 19 episode 5 episode 6 promo: What’s next after Dean’s death?

Station 19 season 5 episode 6 is not going to be an easy episode for a number of different reasons. Sure, we’re going to get Thanksgiving, but it’s also going to be an incredibly sad story in the aftermath of Dean Miller’s death.

Seeing that character go is a hard pill to swallow. We’re talking here about an original cast member and a guy who brought so much to the series. We understand that it was Okieriete Onaodowan’s decision to leave the show and we’re happy for him, but where does the overall story go from here?

The promo below shows a little bit of the Thanksgiving Day celebration, but also a struggle in terms of what happens to baby Pru. It seems like Dean wanted Ben to have custody of her but, unfortunately, some other people have plans of their own. This could be a storyline that plays out for a good while and it’s something we’ll have to see unfold.

In general, we think that this episode will be essential for allowing a lot of viewers out there to heal. Remember that because of the crossover nature of last night’s episodes, there wasn’t really all that much of a chance to catch your breath or see a lot of the characters fully grieve. That opportunity should better present itself coming up and, of course, we want to see what the long-term legacy of Miller will look like here. Our hope is that this show will find a way to remember him in the way that Chicago Fire has done with Otis, who is still referenced and celebrated often even well over a year after his death.

