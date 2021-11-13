Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 spoilers: Erin’s DA conflict escalates

As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 on CBS this coming Friday, Erin Reagan is going to find herself in a tough spot.

Was she trying to make an enemy out of DA Kimberly Crawford with the recent trial? No. Instead, she was doing what she thought was right. The problem that Bridget Moynahan’s character incurred here is thinking that what is right for her is 100% right for everyone else — in particular, that it was right for Crawford. It’s easy for her to make assumptions that on some level, she is trying to take her down a peg so that Erin can boost her own career — that’s especially the case given that Erin could run for Manhattan DA at some point in the near future.

Is there any preparing the relationship between these two? It’s going to be tough, especially since on Friday’s new episode Erin’s going to realize that Crawford is assigning her low-profile cases well below her pay grade. Winning her back may not be possible. This could be what causes her to realize further that she should embrace the idea of running for DA in the near future.

Before this season is over, we do hope that Erin goes ahead and makes that decision. After all, isn’t that the thing that makes the most sense? We do think that she’s got the qualifications necessary to make it happen, and there’s also a lot of interesting story that could go along with it. It would force Erin into more of a political position than ever before, and also make her reconcile who she is with also who her family is — and some of the preconceived notions that go along with all of that.

