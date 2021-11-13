Succession season 3 episode 5: Is the White House the Hail Mary?

Tomorrow night’s Succession season 3 episode 5 could be one of the most intense episodes yet, especially for Logan Roy. How can it not be when you consider some of the circumstances?

At the center of this particular installment is, of course, a simple question: Is there any way that he can still keep his company? He’s facing a couple of different threats — one within his family in Kendall, and then a major one on the outside in Stewy. The investor meeting is right around the corner, and what happened with Josh is probably going to spread around.

In the end, there’s a chance that Logan may be forced to look at a potential last resort here in the President of the United States. We know that he’s tried to utilize the White House to his advantage already this season, but not always to great success. We don’t think that POTUS is THAT interested in getting involved in a messy, potentially-toxic situation.

Yet, we’ve seen already in some previews for this weekend that the White House is going to get involved here somehow. Could it be for a positive reason? Maybe, but someone like the President would have to be very delicate in how they get involved in corporate enterprise. Maybe the President called in a favor to some rich investors to ensure they stayed on Logan’s side.

On the flip side, there’s also a risk that the White House is calling to say something tied to the FBI raid that went down recently. In the midst of everything that is going on with the shareholders, this is still what Logan and the whole family should fear the most.

