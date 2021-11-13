NCIS season 19 spoilers: Will we get an update on Jimmy’s family?

One of the things that makes NCIS so great is that in between all of the cases, the writers really make a good effort to give us personal updates on some of the characters. We know what is going on in their lives and the various highs and lows that they are routinely trying to tackle.

When it comes to Brian Dietzen’s character of Jimmy Palmer, we know that he’s been going through a lot over the past year and a half. He lost his wife Breena amidst the pandemic, and it left him in a spot where he is a single father now trying to balance out an intense job with raising a daughter.

So are we going to get an update on how things are going with his daughter? Will the show revisit this story at some point in the near future? It definitely feels like it! Speaking in a new post on his Twitter, Brian Dietzen responded to a question asking about Jimmy’s child with “stay tuned” — that suggests to us that there’s a lot more that will be eventually coming.

What do we want for Jimmy down the road? It all starts with happiness. We don’t think that there needs to be any rush for him to start dating again, but we’ve noted already that we like the chemistry between him and Jessica Knight, really to the point where we’ve given them a ‘ship name in “Knight in Shining Palmer.” Writers, make that happen! It’d certainly give him more material beyond just his time in the morgue.

What do you want to see from Jimmy Palmer moving forward on NCIS season 19?

