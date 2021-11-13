Power Book II: Ghost season 2 promo reflects on Tariq, Cane’s past

As we approach the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere on Starz, there will be a number of people deserving of a spotlight. Who is one of them? Think Cane.

Throughout the end of season 1, we saw this character develop some anger and jealousy towards Tariq over his ever-increasing role in the Tejada family business. We saw a lot of violence erupt as a result of this and yet, moving forward we could see the two working to help each other. Could they need each other? In some twisted way, our answer to that is “yes.”

Watch our Power Book II: Ghost season 1 finale video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on what transpired! Once you do just that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are more updates throughout season 2 and we don’t want you to miss them.

The video below focuses heavily on Tariq and Cane — namely, Michael Rainey Jr.’s character asking him whether he wants to be on the run for the rest of his life. If the answer to that is “no,” then he may be able to lend some sort of helping hand.

Season 2 could be a path for Cane to get some element of redemption and honestly, this would be fun to see. We think that Cane has a big heart underneath the surface, but he covers that up with bravado and chaos much of the time. He’s impulsive, and honestly a lot of his actions in season 1 were the result of him feeling a little bit emotional and hurt.

Hopefully, every member of the Tejada family moving forward will have a major role. A show like Power Book II: Ghost is always going to be better when every major character is involved.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What are you the most excited to see for Tariq and Cane on Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also stick around — there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

Cane got himself into this situation — what will it take for him to get out of it? Find out when #PowerGhost returns to @STARZ on Nov. 21. pic.twitter.com/FcOMu42CFM — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) November 11, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







