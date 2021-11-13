Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 4 promo: Woody Harrelson!

We know that Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 4 is coming on HBO this weekend, and there’s a big name guest coming on board, as well!

If you watch the promo below, you can take a first look at Woody Harrelson playing some weird version of himself, one who prefers a very “bio-dynamic” beverage more than anything else. This leads to some commentary from Larry David (of course) and things are probably going to go from bad to worse. Also, we know that Larry is approaching Woody with an agenda, and anytime that happens there’s a reasonably good chance things will fall apart for him. (Honestly, given all of Larry’s misadventures, we’re surprised that he even gets out of bed in the morning.)

Below, you can check out the full Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 4 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

After agreeing to take Susie’s new rabbi golfing, Larry then cashes in on her favor. Later, Larry’s appeal to Woody Harrelson’s animal rights activism comes with unexpected consequences.

We really don’t think that it’s a shock that a big name like Harrelson would want to do this show, especially when he’s known for dramas more so than comedies. It’s an opportunity for him to step outside of himself and do something a little bit different. Also, there’s a chance that someone like Woody is a Curb fan who just wanted to be on the show and see what the experience was like. This episode is entitled “The Watermelon,” and this is one of those things that will probably make a lot more sense once the story itself is actually over.

