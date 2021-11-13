Better Call Saul season 6: Another dose of BTS fun!

We know that the wait until Better Call Saul season 6 premieres is a long one, and it’s going to continue for at least a little while still. Filming is still under way, after all!

Luckily, at least episode 11 director (and show executive producer) Thomas Schnauz was kind enough to share a few behind-the-scenes teases on social media. Just in case you wanted to see how they shoot a number of scenes from high above, we’ve got a two-word answer for you: Giant crane. Also, apparently you have to use a giant slate for filming with a giant crane — that way, people can see it from high above.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any Better Call Saul video coverage when the show comes back? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now!

So what could a director need a crane like this for so close to the end of the season? We can think of a few possibilities; take, for example, someone wandering through the desert and you want to show just how vast it is. Another idea? You’re doing some sort of chase sequence and you want to look at it from a few different angles.

No matter what transpires specifically, we have to imagine that in episode 11 of a 13-episode final season, everything is going to be hitting the fan. We’re anticipating that we’re going to see a lot of drama and high stakes for Jimmy McGill a.k.a. Saul Goodman, both in the past and also the future. We know how his story ends in the Breaking Bad timeline but beyond that? There are a number of other mysteries still floating around out there.

Let’s hope that we’ll have a chance to see some season 6 episodes by the time we get around to the spring — and maybe some premiere-date news this winter!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other scoop during the hiatus. (Photo: AMC.)

When we put the camera up high on a crane, we get these giant #BetterCallSaul slates, which I love. https://t.co/fl70WnEgWE pic.twitter.com/vz95ixJC50 — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) November 11, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







