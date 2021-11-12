Nancy Drew season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Feeling younger?

Nancy Drew season 3 episode 7 next week carries with it the title of “The Gambit of the Tangled Souls.” So what’s going to happen? Let’s just say that based on some early details that we’re seeing right now, things are going to get weird — very weird. Only a show like this could do something where two of their grown-up characters start acting like teenagers all of a sudden.

So how does all of this come back? What sort of chaos are we about to see ensue? To get a better sense of this, all you have to do is view the full Nancy Drew season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

FOREVER YOUNG – While Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends race to find the relic that could finally untangle George’s (Leah Lewis) soul from Odette Lamar’s, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) are affected by a mystical substance that prompts a temporary return to the lowered inhibitions of adolescence. Also starring Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Alex Saxon. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto and Melissa Marlette (#307). Original airdate 11/19/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

There’s obviously going to be some humor within this episode, though of course it will be interspersed with what Nancy is trying to do. It’s not exactly like George’s dilemma here is a sudden one; it hasn’t been easy to even get to the point where some of these characters are now! We’re certainly interested to watch this play out, especially since we may have to wait and see if it continues moving into the month of December. (This episode is the final one before a brief hiatus.)

