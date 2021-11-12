Magnum PI season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Co-written by Zachary Knighton!

Before even getting too much into the story of Magnum PI season 4 episode 7, there is something to celebrate behind the scenes. “A New Lease on Death” not only features a prominent story for Rick, but Zachary Knighton himself served as its co-writer! He and Barbie Kligman put together what is hopefully going to be a really fun story that picks up, in some ways, where tonight’s leaves off. Rick is going to realize what exactly is going on with his childhood friend Robbie; as it turns out, there is a lot more to this guy than was first apparent behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, this episode will also feature an intriguing storyline for Higgins and Kumu both — it’s not often we get to see the latter go undercover, so we’ll cherish that every single chance we can. For a little more insight, be sure to check out the Magnum PI season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

“A New Lease On Death” – When Rick is asked to assist with a federal investigation of his childhood friend Robbie (Devon Sawa), Magnum launches his own investigation to see what the Feds really have on him Also, Kumu goes undercover in a retirement community when Higgins is hired to investigate the disappearance of a resident’s life savings, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Nov. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This episode will be the last one of the month before the show goes on a Thanksgiving Week hiatus; let’s hope that it delivers! If nothing else, we’re going to get a little more Rick backstory, plus an opportunity to remind ourselves further of how much Thomas cares for some of his friends. This should be action-packed, but don’t be surprised if there are a few emotional moments mixed in here and there.

