Law & Order season 21 will join SVU, Organized Crime on Thursdays

We don’t think that this will be a shock to anyone out there, but it has now been confirmed: Law & Order season 21 is heading to NBC on Thursday nights.

Today, the network confirmed that the original edition of the long-running Dick Wolf series is going to be starting up on Thursday, February 24 following the end of the Winter Olympics, where it will be joining both Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime. From the moment this revival was first announced, we imagined that this was the network trying to piece together another version of what’s going on with One Chicago over on Wednesdays.

Here’s the remarkable thing: In between this lineup, One Chicago, and then FBI over on CBS, Wolf has nine hours of primetime programming a week all technically set within the same universe. We know it would never happen, but the idea of there being a nine-part crossover would be absolutely hilarious.

The only thing that is surprising about the Law & Order premiere date is that it is SO soon and at the moment, we don’t even know who the full cast is going to be. We’d assume that NBC will want to mix together familiar faces and newcomers, but a lot of this could just come down to who is available and what the specific roles are going to be. Because this show is being put together at somewhat the last minute, we do wonder if this limits your options somewhat from what they would have otherwise been.

While you’ll have to wait until February to see Law & Order itself, rest assured that both SVU and Organized Crime will be airing some new episodes in January, as well. They are also poised to return from their current Thanksgiving hiatus on Thursday, December 9, which will be an epic crossover teasing the return of Raul Esparza as Barba. For more news all about that, be sure to visit the link here.

