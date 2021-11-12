NCIS season 19 spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama teases dark times for Torres

As you wait for NCIS season 19 to return to CBS later this month, know that big stuff lies ahead for Nick Torres!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), series star Wilmer Valderrama shared a video of himself from the set. You can see that he is bloodied and cut-up, and at the end of it he does a shushing motion to the camera straight out of an episode of Pretty Little Liars.

New NCIS video! Take a look below to get all of our thoughts on season 19 episode 7! Once you do that, remember that you can SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to ensure you stay up-to-date with all things pertaining to the show, including more episode reviews.

So what could be going on with Torres? Odds are, the character has found himself right in the middle of a dangerous case, one where both his life and the lives of those around him are thrown into some sort of serious jeopardy. We don’t think the writers would kill him off given that we just lost Mark Harmon from the cast, but we can understand putting him into a certain degree of peril. Wilmer and Katrina Law are the two action stars on the show at this point, so we foresee them having to take on most of the fight/chase sequences.

Odds are, whatever is going on with Torres right now won’t be in the November 29 episode. We’re thinking instead that you could see this in either December or early 2022. It depends greatly on a number of specific episode air dates.

Related – Check out some other updates when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Wilmer Valderrama and the Torres story on NCIS season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







