Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD will have early 2022 return date

While there is still an episode left of each this calendar year, we know when Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD are back in 2022! Not only that, but it’s early enough to celebrate it to a certain extent.

Today, NBC confirmed that you will be able to see the One Chicago lineup play out starting on Wednesday, January 5. Why so early? A lot of that may be due to the Winter Olympics. These shows, like so many others on the network, will likely be pushed off the air for a little while in order to accommodate the Games. That means we’ll have an extended February hiatus, but probably new episodes in both January and March.

While there is no 100% confirmed episode count for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD this season, it’s probably much closer to the “standard” 20-23 episodes than what we’ve had the past two seasons, which were both shortened significantly by the pandemic. While we know that there are still measures being taken and protocols in place, producers, casts, and crews are a little more accustomed to dealing with them now.

Because there is still an episode to go until all of these shows come back in the new year, it’s a little hard to speculate still as to what’s coming for any of them. With that being said, though, we are certainly hoping to see some big stuff ahead for Stella Kidd after her extended absence from Chicago Fire. We know that Severide is struggling a lot at the moment with her being gone, and wondering if this is going to mean anything when it comes to the long-term future of the two of them as a couple.

