Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 spoilers: John seeks out allies…

We are a couple of days away now from Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 and, finally, we have details on a few different things.

Take, for example, confirmation on the title: “All I See Is You.” That still sounds romantic, though we’re not altogether sure how much romance will be present here. After all, remember that revenge is really the name of the game for John Dutton and everyone else at the ranch. Sure, they all managed to survive the attack, but that wasn’t exactly the plan. They also still don’t know who is really responsible; presumably Thomas Rainwater will be telling them at some point, but that’s assuming that he’s right or isn’t intentionally sending them down the wrong road.

To go along with this title, take a look at this newly-released synopsis with some more insight on what could be coming:

John seeks revenge with help from some unexpected allies. Kayce solves a problem with an unconventional method. Beth gives Carter his options. Jimmy prepares for a change.

Who could some of these “unexpected allies” be? On the surface, it does feel like Rainwater is the most likely person here. Remember that he is someone who shared at least one common motive with John: Wanting to keep his land. If he thinks that Market Equities or someone else is out to take it, obviously he’ll fight that no matter what.

As for Jimmy’s big “change,” he’s going to have to figure out what his life is going to look like. We understand the allure of the rodeo, but at the same time this is something that continually has led to him suffering some sort of physical pain. At what point does he decide that it’s not worth it anymore? Maybe that happens this Sunday when Yellowstone airs.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 episode 3?

