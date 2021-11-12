I Know What You Did Last Summer season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big finale arriving today on Amazon, can you expect an I Know What You Did Last Summer season 2? Or, are we at the end of the journey right now?

In the event that you haven’t watched the season 1 finale as of yet, rest assured that closure is on the way! You are going to learn who the killer is, so any extension of the series is not going to be about just stretching the main story out for as long as humanly possible. If a season 2 happens, it will likely focus on the aftermath of season 1 while simultaneously showing off a new mystery at the same exact time.

As for whether or not an I Know What You Did Last Summer season 2 is actually happen, that’s where we’ve got a mystery for the time being. Amazon has neither confirmed or denied that the reboot-of-sorts is going to be back for new episodes, though we hope there will be a chance for it down the road. There are a number of different variables that will factor into this decision, whether it be specific needs or what the show’s overall performance is. Amazon is going to care deeply about the total number of people who watch the season the whole way through; it’s not just about the total number who watched the first or second episode. They will want to ensure that there is a clear and present demand for more down the line.

If Amazon DOES want to ensure that there are season 2 episodes to air next year (which we think they should, given that this show has a younger target audience), they will announce a renewal by earlier next year. Otherwise, we run the risk here of looking at a pretty substantial hiatus that could keep us waiting for quite a long time moving forward.

