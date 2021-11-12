Blue Bloods season 12 episode 6 spoilers: Who is Eddie’s new partner?

We know already that Eddie is going to be getting a new partner on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 6. Why not learn a little bit more about him now?

Here’s what we can tell you, per TV Insider, about who you are going to see tonight. His name is Luis Badillo, and is playing by Jupiter’s Legacy and Gotham actor Ian Quinlan. With this character, it feels clear that the writers aren’t just trying to replicate the bond that Eddie had with Rachel Witten (Lauren Patten) during her run on the force. This is a very different dynamic and of course, that is intentional.

What’s a little bit surprising is learning that Badillo was a suggestion of Eddie’s own husband / Sergeant in Jamie. Will Estes tells the aforementioned website that he thought the two would be a pretty good match, but he may have been wrong in that assessment:

“He thought they would complement each other … but they’re like oil and water. Later, that will come to a head.”

With that description, it’s hard to say for sure whether or not we’re going to see this guy stick around — it’s possible that he and Eddie could work through some of their differences. One of the important things for every cop to recognize is that every partner is different; Vanessa Ray’s character may go into this thinking that Luis is going to be similar to Witten in a lot of ways, and that may not be the case. From there, she may get frustrated with Jamie for thinking that the two could work together.

Luckily, we’ll get an answer to a lot of this in just a matter of hours — this new episode is right around the corner!

What do you want to see from Eddie’s new partner moving into Blue Bloods season 12 episode 6?

