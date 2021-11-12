Is Matthew Davis leaving Legacies, and is Alaric going to die?







Is Matthew Davies leaving Legacies following the events of tonight’s new episode? Is there a chance that Alaric is going to die?

We should just start off by noting that Hope more or less pulverized the guy in the episode tonight. If there was ever a way for her to showcase her power, that was it. Hope blamed Alaric for holding her back and now, she has more free reign to explore who she fully is in tribid form. This new Hope (yes, Star Wars pun intended) will end up being a huge amount of chaos this season, and we’ll just have to wait and see where things end up going.

As for the future of Alaric the character, we know that he is seen in a promo for what’s coming up next. Yet, he’s also more or less comatose there. We’re still at a point where we can’t say for sure if he will make it through or not. There’s no confirmation that Davis is leaving the show, at least just yet.

For the time being, the most important thing to remember is simply this: We’ve seen Alaric go through worse and make it through to the other side. Remember back when he died during The Vampire Diaries and yet, he came back from the dead and eventually found himself being a major part of this show! We can’t rule out anything here, though the only thing we can say with 100% certainty is that what’s happened to him will be a driving force for the rest of the season. It’s pretty tough for it not to be.

Do you think that Matthew Davis could be leaving Legacies and Alaric in the near future?

