Legacies season 4 episode 6 promo: Who can stop Hope?







As we prepare ourselves for Legacies season 4 episode 6 airing on The CW next week, all eyes could be on Hope — and understandably so.

At this point, the character has now gone full tribid, meaning that she’s capable of doing whatever she wants and really can’t be stopped. Of course, that doesn’t mean that some people are going to just sit back and do nothing. There is an important confrontation coming, and in that, maybe we’ll get a chance to see if there is any humanity left in the character at all. (She’s already got her evil trench coat thing going on in the promo below, where you can catch a glimpse of the showdown.)

Also, Hope’s turn is certainly causing some tension between Lizzie and Josie, mostly because the latter seems to be concerned about Hope than her actual father. Alaric has not always been the best father out there, but it’s not as though these two have just a ton of family at their disposal.

If you haven’t gotten some scoop about what’s coming up yet, we suggest that you view the Legacies season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

YOU CAN RUN BUT YOU CAN’T HIDE – Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) search for answers which leads Lizzie to uncover a dangerous plan. Cleo (Omono Okojie) works on tracking down Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), who does not want to be found. Hope pays a visit to a familiar face. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) gets some clarity – and a surprise visitor. Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. America Young directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Kimberly Ndombe (#402). Original airdate 11/18/2021.

It’s likely that this will be the last episode of the month, so let’s hope that it ends in a way that gets a LOT of us talking for a good while.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Legacies

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legacies season 4 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







