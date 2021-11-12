Big Sky season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Heart-Shaped Charm’







Next week on Big Sky season 2 episode 6, is the case going to be blown wide open … all thanks to a keychain? There are certainly some reasons to wonder!

“Heart-shaped Charm” could be a pretty important episode for Cassie and Jenny both, as they try to do their best to get a few steps ahead. Unfortunately, in doing so, they may also create a few problems for themselves. Take, for example, Jenny’s attempts to talk to Travis having a bit of an adverse effect.

Oh, and we should go ahead and note that Wolf is getting more involved in the larger story than ever before thanks to a surprise visitor.

For a few more details on what you can expect to see coming up, be sure to check out the Big Sky season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Heart-shaped Charm” – Cassie grows suspicious of Max after noticing her keychain matches one found nearby the crime scene and decides to confront her. Jenny and Travis get together to talk in secret, or so they think, as Smiley’s curiosity gets the best of him, and he follows Travis to the meetup. Later, to his dismay, Travis comes face to face with Ren and Donno who are determined to get answers out of him; and Lindor pays Wolf a visit when “Big Sky” airs THURSDAY, NOV. 18 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Here’s the tough thing about this episode going into it: Once it’s done, we’re going to be stuck with another hiatus due to the Thanksgiving holiday coming around the bend. It’s our hope that we’ll have a chance to see more good stuff in December, especially since there’s no mention in here that a fall/winter finale is coming around the corner.

