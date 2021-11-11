The Boys season 3: Vought crowns Homelander ‘Sexiest Hero Alive’







The folks behind the scenes at The Boys season 3 continue to find a way to make their promotion as absurd as humanly possible.

Think back to earlier this week, when we learned that Paul Rudd was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Well, the fine folks over at Vought have come up with their own honor: Sexiest Hero Alive. To the surprise of no one, their new issue of V-Ple Magazine is handing that honor over to Homelander. Just look at that jawline! Ignore all of the murder!

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see the mock “cover” featuring Antony Starr’s character front and center. When you think about it, this is mostly just another example of some of the brilliant promotion that Amazon does for The Boys. They are smart enough to recognize that even when the show is off the air, there are ways that you can still grow and cultivate your audience. This is riffing off of a current headline in a funny, somewhat-horrifying manner. It’s another reminder that in the world of Vought, Homelander is king and they will continue to do whatever they can to throw him atop a pedestal.

As for when you can actually see Homelander back in some new episodes, we’re personally expecting The Boys to be back in either the winter or spring of next year. Filming has been done for a little while now but this show requires a good bit of post-production due to all the effects.

